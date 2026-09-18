Two of the four accused in the murder of Tete denied bail

Two of the four accused in the murder of former two-time world boxing champion, Zolani “Last Born’ Tete, have been denied bail by the Mdantsane Magistrates’ Court in Kugompo City in the Eastern Cape.

Delivering the ruling, Magistrate Anton Pretorius said the accused are a flight risk, might interfere with witnesses, and face serious charges.

Tete was gunned down outside his home in Mdantsane three weeks ago. The other two accused have abandoned bail.

The two accused who applied for bail included the 22-year-old alleged mastermind in the case, who uses a wheelchair. He cited his health and lack of a caregiver in prison as reasons for applying for bail.

The other accused, the alleged middleman, argued that he’s a breadwinner and might lose his job if he remains in prison.

The state opposed bail, saying the accused were resourceful and if granted bail, they might attempt to evade trial. The state also alleged that the mother of the alleged mastermind, had already started contacting state witnesses.

The matter has been postponed until the 13th of October for further investigation.

Video: Two accused in Zolani Tete murder denied bail