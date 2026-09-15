Two of the five bodies found in Kempton Park yet to be identified

Police say two of the five women whose bodies were discovered in the Kempton Park area, east of Johannesburg, are yet to be identified.

The women were found half-naked, with visible bruises.

One of the deceased has been identified as Elizabeth Moselakgomo, a runner who went missing in the area last week.

#sapsHQ [ACTING NATIONAL COMMISSIONER VOWS TO FIND THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR WOMEN’S DEATHS IN GAUTENG AND SENDS CONDOLENCES TO THE MOSELAKGOMO FAMILY] The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has vowed that the… pic.twitter.com/Hv65EKDzoo — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 14, 2026

Briefing the media in Kempton Park on Monday night, Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili says the deceased appear to have been sexually molested.

“We know that they were all sexually molested, or at least the majority of them; They were found to be sexually molested, except for one that was found in a state of decomposition. But the other four yes, the team can confirm that they were sexually molested.”

“The details of others, I did allude to that so far, only two have not yet been identified. So out of the five here in Kempton Park, the only two bodies have not yet been identified,” she adds.

VIDEO | Police briefing on Kempton Park murders: