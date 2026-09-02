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Two new members sworn in at Limpopo Legislature

  • Premier of Limpopo welcoming newly sworn in MPL
  • Image Credits :
  • @OtpLimpopo
Katlego Nyoni

The Speaker of the Limpopo Legislature, Makoma Makhurupetje, has confirmed the two new members of the provincial legislature have already been sworn in.

They are Pule Shai and Eddie Maila.

Shai has vacated his position as the Mopani district executive mayor while Maila is a former mayor of Fetakgomo-Tubatse Municipality.

SABC News has also seen Shai’s resignation letter.

The swearing-in of new MPLs preceded Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s a provincial cabinet reshuffle.

Makhurupetje says the new MPLs are filling two vacancies.

“As the Limpopo legislature we are very delighted that indeed this morning we were able to swear in two members of the Limpopo Legislature, representing the African National Congress as they had two vacancies, those members of the provincial legislature it is now honorable Pule Shayi as well as honorable Eddie Maila, we take this moment opportunity to humbly welcome them as the new members of the legislature.”

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