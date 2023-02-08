Two suspects who were wanted in connection with multiple murders and drug-related crimes have died

in a shootout with police in Newlands East in Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the suspects were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Police were following up a positive lead when they spotted four suspects in Newlands East. Upon realising the presence of the police, the suspects fled into the bushes on Galjoen Road and police gave chase. The suspects started firing shots towards the police and a shootout ensued. After the shootout, two suspects aged 16 and 35 years-old were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The search for the other two suspects who evaded arrest is under way.”