Two MP Premier’s Office officials in court for investigator’s murder

Two officials from the Mpumalanga Premier’s Office, accused of killing forensic investigator Izzy Machaba in September 2023, are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Mkhabela and Eckson Mkhonto face charges of premeditated murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Prosecutors allege that Machaba was killed while investigating fraudulent qualifications, irregular appointments and other alleged corruption within the Premier’s Office.

The pair were arrested in late May this year following a lengthy police investigation into Machaba’s killing.

Machaba was travelling from Mpumalanga to Pretoria when he was ambushed and fatally shot.

His vehicle was hit by more than 20 bullets.

During the attack, the suspects allegedly stole his work laptop and sensitive documents.

Machaba had been investigating allegations that individuals had secured government positions using fraudulent qualifications, as well as other suspected irregularities.

The State alleges that his killing was linked to those investigations.