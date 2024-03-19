Two Mozambican nationals to appear in court for Potchefstroom murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two Mozambican nationals accused of the murder of Nomakephu Thoma in Potchefstroom are set to appear before the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court today.

According to North West police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone, one of the suspects is believed to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend. He allegedly kidnapped her and demanded ransom from her family.

Mokgwabone says, “According to reports, Thoma was taken by her ex-boyfriend who later sent messages to the family to demand ransom. The investigation team pieced information together and through other investigative aids, traced the first suspect to Lenasia where he was finally arrested.”

“Following this, the suspect admitted to being responsible for the victim’s murder and took the police to the scene between Ikageng extension 7 and Promosa where the victim’s body was allegedly burnt by a person he hired.”

The suspects also face a charge of kidnapping, and there is a possibility of an additional charge for contravening the Immigration Act of 2002.