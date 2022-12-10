Two beaches at Umdloti north of Durban have been opened for bathing as holiday goers make their way to the coast today.

The eThekwini municipality has announced that Umdloti Main Beach , tidal pools and Casuarina Beach near oThongathi are now open.

Several Durban beaches closed due to the high levels of E. coli

Ethekwini municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela explains that the beaches were among a number of beaches that were closed after the floods in April and May due to sewage spills.

“We got the green light from the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal to open these beaches. It is a clear demonstration that our city is open for business,”

“We are there for inviting all tourists to come to eThekwini and enjoy the summer holidays. We will continue to monitor our water because at the end of the day we’ve got a responsibility to guard against anything that may pose a threat to the lives of our tourists,” he said.

There was a growing concern among members of the public that a number of beaches in the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal are not yet safe.

Two Umhlanga beaches reopened for swimming amid E. coli: Benoît Le Roy

The eThekwini Metro Municipality says it has reopened more beaches following tests confirming improved water quality.

Several of the Metro’s beaches have been closed over the past six weeks because of high E. coli levels normally associated with sewage.

Durban beaches still contaminated with e.coli: DA and Action SA