Police have confirmed that two additional suspects linked to the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester have been arrested, bringing the number to four.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Prison in May 2022.

He allegedly staged his own death by placing a burnt body in his cell.

South African authorities are now facilitating his return and that of his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana to the country after they were re-arrested at the weekend in Tanzania.

The third person arrested is allegedly contracted to a company installing and maintaining cameras and the fourth person was allegedly found driving a white Porsche which has been seized by police.

Bester had reportedly been driving a white Porsche at one stage.