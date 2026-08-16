UPDATE: NATJOINTS confirms arrests over access violations at SADC

Three foreign nationals have been arrested in separate incidents for allegedly attempting to bypass accreditation and access-control procedures at the 46th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit venue in Durban.

Two Congolese nationals were arrested on Saturday after allegedly trying to enter the venue using accreditation issued to another person. They face charges including fraud, impersonation and unauthorised entry.

Earlier, a Zimbabwean national was arrested for allegedly attempting to obtain accreditation by posing as a performing artist. The suspect faces a charge related to being illegally in South Africa.

Two people attached to a foreign delegation at the 46th SADC Summit in Durban have been arrested. Police’s Robert Netshiunda says they were trying to access the ICC using other people’s accreditation cards. Earlier, an illegal migrant was arrested posing as an artist. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/xdYxp1JKuq — Zanele Buthelezi🇿🇦 (@Zanele_Shenge) August 16, 2026

Security is tight in the Durban CBD as heads of state in the SADC Summit at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

In the same vicinity, there’s also a cricket match at the Kingsmead cricket ground and later Chippa United host Soweto giants Orlando Pirates at Kings Park Stadium in their league clash.

Law enforcement officers have been deployed at strategic locations to beef up security.

Motorists are urged to be patient as vehicle movement is intermittently interrupted on the M4 utilised by heads of states travelling between the ICC and the northern part of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says has issued a warning to anyone attempting to access the Summit venue without the required permission or accreditation.

“Apart from that one, we have two more yesterday (Saturday) that we arrested for having using somebody else’s accreditation. They are locked up. So you cannot try anything, you cannot take any chances. We are vigilant, we know what we are doing. We want anybody to come into the red zone to be properly accredited, and that is to ensure that law and order is maintained in our country. It does not matter where you are from but the laws of the country should be respected. And as the police, we are going to respect you in your capacity. It is not about us and what you are doing in the ICC. Our business is to ensure that everyone that is in there is properly accredited and that the area is safe and secure.”

VIDEO | Security stepped up in Durban for 46th SADC Summit