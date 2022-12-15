Today marks two months since the SABC Board’s term of office ended on October the 15th. The public broadcaster still does not have a board.

The National Assembly approved the names of the 12 recommended candidates earlier this month. This after the Communications Portfolio Committee brought the names to the National Assembly for approval.

Video – 12 candidates recommended for SABC Board:

The previous delay in appointing an SABC Board was caused by the slow pace of vetting the 34 shortlisted candidates, which resulted in stalling the committee’s deliberations to recommend the most suitable candidates.

The parliamentary process has been finalised nine days ago. The National Assembly debated Committee’s report with the recommended names and gave the final approval on Tuesday last week before it sent the names to the President to appoint the new board.

Video – Communications sub-committee finalises SABC Board list:

More than a week later President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to appoint the new SABC board.