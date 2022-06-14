The Pietermaritzburg High Court has sentenced two men to 25 years and 15 years imprisonment each for the murder and robbery of a Nongoma High School principal in February.

Sibonelo Sikhakhane and Philani Ntuli pleaded guilty.

In his plea explanation, Sikhakhane said he was a teacher’s assistant at the school where Muziwakhe Sibiya was the principal.

Sikhakhane felt pressured and overworked and blamed the principal.

He resigned and planned to take revenge on Sibiya.

He got Ntuli to help him.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, says on the day of the murder Sikhakhane asked Sibiya for a lift to town, during which the principal was shot dead.

“In sentencing them for murder, the court deviated from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment because they had no previous or pending cases. The court also found them to be remorseful for their actions and legible candidates for rehabilitation. They will serve an effective 25 years imprisonment as the sentences will run concurrently.