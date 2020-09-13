NSRI Spokesperson Craig Lambinon says despite extensive CPR on the men, paramedics declared both men deceased on the scene

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) discovered the bodies of two men in the Kariega River at Kenton-on- Sea in the Eastern Cape on Saturday afternoon.

According to the NSRI, the two men are believed to be in their early twenties.

NSRI Spokesperson Craig Lambinon says despite extensive CPR on the men, paramedics declared both men deceased on the scene.

“The bodies of the deceased have been taken into the care of the police and Eastern Cape government health forensic pathology services. Police have opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the friends and family of the deceased. It appears that while a group of young adults were swimming in the Kariega River, they got into difficulty after being swept by rip currents into the sea. The NSRI has applauded those who raised the alarm and assisted on the scene.”