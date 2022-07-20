The two men accused of the murder of seven people on Lismor Farm in Kestell in the Free State are expected to apply for bail on Wednesday in the Kestell Magistrate’s Court.

34-year-old Kamohelo Motankisi and his co-accused 22-year-old Lerato Selepemade are facing 12 charges including seven counts of murder, two charges of rape, one of robbery with aggravating circumstances, another one of housebreaking with intent to steal and illegal possession of a firearm.

Farm owner Alheit Smit discovered the bodies of six women including his 55-year-old wife, Binto, and that of his 17-year-old stepson Rudie with gunshot wounds in their farmhouse on Friday last week.

Further charges may be added during the course of the investigation.

The accused made a brief court appearance on Monday without legal representation.

Angry community members held a demonstration while court proceedings were underway, calling for justice.

The video below reports on the suspects previous court appearance: