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Two men accused of Tete murder to continue bail application

Former boxing world champion Zolani Tete.
  • Former boxing world champion Zolani Tete.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@zolani_tete
SABC

Two of the four men arrested in connection with the murder of former boxing world champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete are expected to continue with their bail application in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Among those appearing is a 22-year-old wheelchair user, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder.

He faces charges of murder and attempted murder of a passenger.

In his previous appearance, the court dismissed his application to be transferred to a public health facility due to his medical condition.

The other two accused, who have abandoned their bail application, are expected back in court on October 13.

RELATED VIDEO | Tete shot dead:


-Reporting by Hlumisa Qabaka.

 

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