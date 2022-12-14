Two men accused of killing a 30-year-old woman in Masoyi outside White River, in Mpumalanga, are expected to appear in a local Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The pair allegedly approached members of a stokvel who were about to split their savings on a house.

During the robbery, they allegedly fatally shot Jabulile Mdluli. The two suspects will appear in court for charges including murder.

The provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala has this message for stokvel members.

“We appeal to members of the stokvel to utilise effective methods of sharing money such as electronic funds transfers rather than sharing the cash itself.”