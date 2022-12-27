Two teenage siblings aged 16 and 19 have been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing another 18-year-old teenager at Praktiseer outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says the suspects allegedly stabbed and killed a fellow teenager at a local pub.

Mojapelo says the suspects will appear before the local Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

“Two brothers aged 16 and 19 were arrested by the police in Tubatse outside Burgersfort for allegedly killing an 18-year-old man whose body was found with stab wounds next to the local liquor outlet next to Praktiseer. The suspects will appear before Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday facing a charge of murder.”