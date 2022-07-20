The former Mayor and suspended Municipal Manager of the Thulamela Municipality in Limpopo will on Wednesday appear in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

They are implicated in the looting and collapse of VBS Mutual Bank.

Former Mayor Avhashoni Tshifhango and the suspended Municipal Manager Emmanuel Maluleke were allegedly involved in depositing R30 million of public funds in the defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Tshifhango and Maluleke were charged with corruption and maladministration after their arrest in February this year.

The accused have allegedly contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act, by depositing public funds that should not be deposited in a mutual bank.

As a result, the investment has been deemed improper, unlawful and the misuse of public funds.

The accused will be making their third appearance since their arrest.

They are currently out on bail of R30 000 each, which was granted to them by the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court earlier this year.

In the video below, SABC News Reporter Michael Makhungo explains the charges in detail: