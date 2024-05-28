Two KZN police officers in hot water for colleague lift gesture

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police in KwaZulu-Natal say two police officers have been removed from this year’s election deployment for infringing on the SAPS Code of Conduct.

A video surfaced where one of the officers driving a state vehicle is seen picking up an off-duty police officer, who appears in the video wearing regalia of a political party.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda says disciplinary steps will be taken against the two police officers.

“The Provincial Commissioner ordered that the two officers must be removed from the Elections deployment with immediate effect. He said that police officers must be professional at all times and respect the oath that they took when they voluntarily joined the South African Police Service. On more than one occasion General Mkhwanazi reiterated to the members of the South African Police Service here in KwaZulu-Natal that they should be apolitical and leave politics to politicians. I emphasised the fact that police officers must never campaign or be seen to be campaigning for any political party.”