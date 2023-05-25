Two people have died in a head-on collision on the R102 between a taxi and a light motor vehicle in Groutville, KwaDukuza, north of Durban.

IPSS Medical Rescue Spokesperson Samantha says 11 people were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

Samantha says, “On arrival, it was found that a taxi and a light motor vehicle had collided sadly leaving both drivers deceased IPPS medical rescue and other services treated five patients with moderate to serious injuries, and a further six patients with minor injuries. All injured patients were transported to nearby facilities for further care.”