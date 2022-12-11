Two people have been killed in a crash on Saturday involving a mortuary van on the R391 road between Burgersdorp and Steynsburg in the Eastern Cape. It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned in the crash.

The victims who are the workers of a funeral parlour died on arrival in hospital. Another passenger sustained severe injuries and was taken to hospital.

The provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says alcohol is suspected to have contribution to the crash.

“An accident that has happened with a vehicle that we generally would not even look at with a suspicious eye even in our operations. But the fact that there was evidence of alcohol use in it is a sobering lesson to our law enforcement officers in that we need to be extra vigilant, double-check and triple check each and every vehicle that we come across. It is a sobering reminder as well to all road users that no one is immune from road crashes, so we need to be extra vigilant.”

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

In a separate crash, three people died on the N9 in Aberdeen towards Graaff Reinet on Saturday.

One of the vehicles with 15 occupants lost control and overturned. Three occupants died instantly while others sustained critical injuries and were taken to hospital.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose has appealed to motorists to be cautious.

“It is one of those accidents that we feel could have been avoided if one of the drivers would’ve been a bit more cautious. It is for that reason that the MEC for transport in the Eastern Cape Xolile Nqatha is calling on all road users’ motorists in particular to be extra cautious and extra vigilant of course to take rest now and then because fatigue has been cited as one of the possible causes of this accident.”

Motorists warned

Meanwhile, the Deputy Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has warned motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads this festive season. Chikunga was speaking during a roadblock at Dzindi outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo on Saturday.

This was an extension of the national festive season road safety campaign launched in Gauteng last week.

Scores of vehicles were stopped and several unroadworthy vehicles were impounded at Dzindi outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo. Some motorists were given hefty fines for various traffic offences and for using false vehicle registrations.

Chikunga urged motorists to be vigilant on the road. Chikunga says most of the fatal crashes on South African roads are caused by human factors such as reckless driving, speed, and drunk driving.

Warning for motorists during festive period: