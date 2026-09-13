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Two killed, four wounded in Phillippi East, CTN shooting

FILE | SAPS murder case graphic.
  • FILE | SAPS murder case graphic.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SAPoliceService
SABC News

Two people have been killed and four others wounded in a shooting incident in Philippi East on the Cape Flats. 

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects following the incident, which happened on Saturday. 

Police spokesperson, Ndakhe Gwala, said, “According to reports, the six victims, aged 16, were shot by two unknown suspects. Two victims died at the scene while others sustained serious injuries. The motive for the attack is a subject of police investigation, and no arrest has been effected at this stage.”

RELATED VIDEO: Eleven people killed in Cape Flats shooting

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