Two amateur football players have been killed and four injured when the bakkie that they were travelling in overturned at Shongwane village outside Lephalale in Limpopo.

The injured, including the driver, have been taken to the hospital.

Traffic authorities say 10 others have escaped with minor injuries.

Authorities say the driver lost control while avoiding stray animals on the road.

Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says, “It is reported that the driver of an Isuzu bakkie lost control and the vehicle overturned, killing two passengers. The driver and four passengers are reported to have sustained serious injuries, while ten other passengers are reported to have walked away with minor injuries. As a department, we are saddened by the incident, send our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wish those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.”