Two women have been killed after a taxi crashed into a group of pedestrians in Chatsworth south of Durban.

Police say the taxi allegedly overtook other vehicles before colliding with pedestrians who were standing on the pavement. The victims, aged 26 and 30, were declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie says three other people were treated on the scene.

“Paramedics from KZN EMS responded to a crash on Sunset Avenue in Unit 10 Chatsworth, south of Durban, where a minibus crashed into a group of pedestrians. Sadly two women have sustained fatal injuries in this crash. They were pedestrians on the side of the road. Paramedics treated three other patients at the scene. Two patients had sustained minor injuries and one patient serious injuries. They were stabilised at the scene of the crash before being transported to hospital.”

Police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo says police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“It is alleged that a taxi overtook other vehicles, which collided with pedestrians who were standing on the pavement. We do not have anyone who is arrested thus far. The members are still investigating the matter on charges of culpable homicide. We would be really glad if anyone with any kind of information came forward because I know that at the moment, investigating officers are interviewing eye-witnesses.”