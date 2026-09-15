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Two JMPD officers in alleged 2021 kidnapping video

  • Sergeant Rico van Wyk
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria has heard that Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers Johnny Mokgatle and Zwelibanzi Mgujulwa were identified in video footage linked to an alleged kidnapping and extortion incident in 2021.

This is according to evidence by Sergeant Rico van Wyk from the JMPD K9 Unit, who has concluded his testimony.

Van Wyk testified that neither officer denied being in the footage but both remained silent when questioned about their involvement.

Van Wyk also linked the white BMW seen in the footage to Mokgatle’s JMPD patrol vehicle, although the registration numbers differed.

“The other thing I was concerned about, the number plate. The number plate, Johnny’s number plate, is Julia Delta 7-1 Yankee Mike. And this one is Julia Delta 7-1 Hotel Mike. So, it gives me totally a different vehicle. So, when I test it on the e-Natis, it gives me an Iveco. It’s a totally different vehicle from this BMW 3 Series.”

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 173 | Tuesday, 15 September 2026

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