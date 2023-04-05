Police in the Free State have launched a manhunt after two inmates escaped from the Brandfort Correctional facility earlier Wednesday.

Police say a prison warder was guarding inmates when one of them asked to drink water, the second inmate also asked to drink water after five minutes.

After a few minutes the warder realized that the two were nowhere to be found.

Police Spokesperson Stephen Thakeng says the escapees are Sipho Ndlondlo and Moeketsi Majola.

Thakeng adds that both escapees were serving separate sentences for house breaking and theft.