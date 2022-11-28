A fierce Free State African National Congress (ANC) leadership battle is on the cards this weekend, with six contenders vying for the leadership position.

The Free State ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) insists on holding the provincial conference over the weekend. Despite simmering political tensions and unresolved branch disputes, disgruntled party members have threatened to disrupt the conference.

Free State Education MEC Pule Makgoe who is one of the leadership contenders, says he’s aware of the concerns raised by branch members.

ANC Free State says it’s all systems go for its provincial conference:

There are also allegations that there were people who made the meeting to quorate but they were not inside the meeting. So, they would have used the QR code to scan the barcodes of people but that meeting did not really happen.

There are also instances where we are told that two conferences took place in one branch. So, we have to resolve those issues before you can have a properly constituted conference.

The ANC in the province is expected to hold its provincial conference this weekend. Mangaung is one of the biggest regions in the province and all eyes will be on the IPC, as it attempts to unite members within the region.

However, it seems it will be a tricky experiment as the two slates comprising supporters of former ANC provincial deputy chairperson, Thabo Manyoni, and supporters of provincial ANC IPC convener, Mxolisi Dukwana, seem to be engaged in a power struggle.

Two parallel regional conferences held in Mangaung: