Two EC police officers shot dead

Two police officers have been fatally shot at Ziphunzana location, in Libode near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana says the officers, aged between 30 and 51, were attached to the National Intervention Unit.

Gantana says the officers were found dead after they had responded to a report of a spaza shop attack. Both their service pistols are missing.

A cordless grinder allegedly used to cut the shop’s burglar door was found at the scene.

Gantana says a 72-hour plan has been activated to trace and arrest the suspects.

“The matter is being investigated as two counts of murder, two counts of attack on police, two counts of robbery of police firearms and one count of attempted business robbery. A multi-disciplinary team is on the scene, and a 72-hour plan has been activated to trace and arrest the suspects. Preliminary intelligence is being followed up,” says Gantana.