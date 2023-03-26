Eastern Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner Major-General Zithulele Dlala has expressed shock after an off-duty police sergeant Vuyolethu Madala was shot dead at Kwantsila village in Port St Johns.

It is alleged that Madala was ambushed while exiting a local tavern.

Police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidoo says, “As he exited the liquor establishment 2 males followed him outside and fired several shots from behind. The suspects then got into a white bakkie with no registration number and drove off.”

In another unrelated incident, a female Sergeant, stationed at Grahamstown Police station was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend as she left her police living quarters to report for duty on Sunday morning.

The Sergeant was ambushed on the stairs with a hammer.

Naidoo says the victim received repeated blows to her head and hands. She adds that the suspect ran off with the sergeant’s firearm and allegedly shot and killed himself.

