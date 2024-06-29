Two die in Nomzamo informal settlement fire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two men have died in a fire that broke out in a shack in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Strand in the Western Cape.

The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says the incident happened in the early hours of this morning.

He says seven other people have also been displaced.

“The City’s Fire & Rescue Service was notified at 01:40 of informal structures burning in Benox Street. Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze by 03:00 which destroyed five informal structures and left seven persons displaced. The bodies of the two men were found amongst the debris and were certified deceased by medical personnel.”