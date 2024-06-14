sabc-plus-logo

Home

Two dead, one survivor after boat capsizes near Bantry Bay: NSRI

  • Rescue of fishermen
  • Image Credits :
  • NSRI
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two men have died after a boat capsized between Saunders Rocks and Queens Beach on the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon says one man survived.

He says they may have been fishing near Bantry Bay when the boat got hit by a huge wave.

“It appears that the three men believed to be from Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs, reportedly well known to the fishing, boating and maritime communities, had launched earlier at Three Anchor Bay to go fishing. It appears that they may have been fishing offshore of Bantry Bay when their boat was capsized by a wave,” says Lambinon.

“NSRI commends the eyewitnesses that raised the alarm and the many public bystanders who aided the rescuers at Queens Beach and at Three Anchor Bay.”

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES