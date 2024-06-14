Two dead, one survivor after boat capsizes near Bantry Bay: NSRI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two men have died after a boat capsized between Saunders Rocks and Queens Beach on the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon says one man survived.

He says they may have been fishing near Bantry Bay when the boat got hit by a huge wave.

“It appears that the three men believed to be from Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs, reportedly well known to the fishing, boating and maritime communities, had launched earlier at Three Anchor Bay to go fishing. It appears that they may have been fishing offshore of Bantry Bay when their boat was capsized by a wave,” says Lambinon.

“NSRI commends the eyewitnesses that raised the alarm and the many public bystanders who aided the rescuers at Queens Beach and at Three Anchor Bay.”

Thursday, 13 June, NSRI Table Bay, NSRI Bakoven and the CoCT (City of Cape Town) water rescue network were activated following eyewitness reports of a boat capsized at the back breakers surf zone, between Saunders Rocks and Queens Beach, Bantry Bay.https://t.co/qF0hlp63MU — National Sea Rescue Institute (@NSRI) June 14, 2024