Two men have died and the other one was admitted to the hospital after allegedly drinking a substance that was reportedly offered by a passing motorist in Mokopane in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says it’s alleged that the survivor aged 55 was amongst job seekers in Mokopane town when a motorist gave him bread and a 2L bottle half-filled with a red substance which was assumed to be a soft drink on Thursday.

It’s alleged that he then shared the substance with his younger brother aged 50 and the other man aged 36, who both became highly intoxicated and died on Saturday.

Mojapelo says they have opened an inquest docket.

“The Police Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered a full investigation into the death of two men who died on Saturday morning after allegedly drinking a substance that was reportedly offered by a passing motorist in Mokopane. The third man has been admitted to the hospital. Two cases of inquest have been opened and police investigations are continuing,” says Mojapelo.