Two dead, including police officer in Limpopo mine shooting

Police say two people, including a Gauteng-based police officer, have been shot dead at a mine at Ga-Mahlokwane Village outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.

The suspects are still at large.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says, “It’s alleged that an altercation erupted when the group went to the mine claiming that they have a court order to stop the operation, while waiting, several vehicles arrived and a fight broke out, one man was killed at the scene, a second one died at a local hospital, one of the deceased is a 40-year- old SAPS (South African Police Service) member from Gauteng. A manhunt is currently underway.”