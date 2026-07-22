Two dead, including police officer in Limpopo mine shooting

Police say two people, including a Gauteng-based police officer, have been shot dead at a mine at Ga-Mahlokwane Village outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.
The suspects are still at large.
Provincial Police Spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says, “It’s alleged that an altercation erupted when the group went to the mine claiming that they have a court order to stop the operation, while waiting, several vehicles arrived and a fight broke out, one man was killed at the scene, a second one died at a local hospital, one of the deceased is a 40-year- old SAPS (South African Police Service) member from Gauteng. A manhunt is currently underway.”
#sapsLIM [TWO MURDER CASES REGISTERED AFTER FATAL ALTERCATION AT MINE IN GA-MAHLOKWANE VILLAGE] #SAPS in Driekop under Sekhukhune District have registered two cases of murder following a heated altercation at a mine in Ga-Mahlokwane village next to Khubetshane on Tuesday, 21/07.… pic.twitter.com/iqKXgkRc5V
— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 22, 2026