Two people have been killed when the balcony they were standing on collapsed at a complex in Shaka’s Rock, north of Durban.

A third person was rushed to hospital by emergency services.

IPSS Medical Rescue Spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick, says paramedics tried to resuscitate the two men but they were declared dead on the scene.

“We responded to a complex in Shaka’s Rock after the collapse of a third story balcony. On arrival, it was found that three people had been on the balcony at the time of the collapse and were all in critical condition. One person was transported to hospital under the care of IPSS Medical advanced life support. The condition of two of the patients deteriorated and despite the best efforts of all on scene, both were declared deceased.”