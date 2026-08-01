Two children die in Durbanville fire

Two children aged four and eleven have died after a fire that broke out in dwelling in Fisantekraal near Durbanville, Cape Town in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, says their bodies were found after Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the blaze.

Twigg says the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

He says the cause of the fire is not yet known.

On Thursday, the roof of an apartment collapsed in High Level Road in Sea Point, Cape Town after a fire broke out.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services said they were notified of an apartment on fire.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from several fire stations responded to the blaze.

Carelse said CPR was unsuccessfully performed on an adult male who lived on the top floor.

“Medical staff performed CPR on an adult male who live on the top floor; however, CPR was terminated. Crews making use of the turntable ladder extinguished the fire. The fire is not contained at this stage.”