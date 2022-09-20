Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made two changes to his starting 15 for Saturday’s return Rugby Championship test match against Argentina in Durban.

Frans Steyn will start at fly-half in place of the injured Damian Willemse while flank Pieter-Steph du Toit returns with Franco Mostert moving to the bench.

The last time Steyn started a test match in the number 10 jersey was against Italy in June 2008.

There’s a six-two split on the bench with Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche and Vincent Koch providing front row cover.

Another bonus point victory over the Pumas could see the Springboks being crowned Rugby Championship champions.