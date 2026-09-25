Two chalets burnt down at Kruger National Park’s Letaba rest camp

Two chalets have burnt down at the Letaba rest camp on the northern side of the Kruger National Park.

The fire, which erupted on Thursday night, has since been extinguished.

It only affected the two tourist units.

The chalets were renovated recently after floods damaged them earlier this year.

The park’s spokesperson, JP Louw, says, “A fire was reported on the 24th of September at Letaba rest camp, affecting two tourist units and the camp staff members. The ranger team reacted immediately and managed to contain the fire before it could spread. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, and investigations are also underway.”