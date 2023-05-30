Two cases of cholera have been confirmed in the Bojanala District in the North West.

Spokesperson for the Department of Health Tebogo Lekgethwane says two men, a 38-year-old from Madibeng and a 68-year-old from Moretele presented with vomiting and diarrhoea. Laboratory tests confirmed that they have cholera.

Lekgethwane has urged all those with cholera symptoms to visit their nearest health facility for treatment.

Decline in cholera rate

In Hammanskraal, the number of patients presenting with mild to severe cholera symptoms has decreased as compared to last week, when the cholera outbreak was at its peak.

This is according to the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services team stationed at the temporary clinic in Kanana Village in Hammanskraal.

They attribute this sudden decline to residents heeding messages that encourage them to exercise safe hygiene.

Gauteng Health Department Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says 229 patients have been seen at the Jubilee District Hospital over the past two weeks, while the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera seen at the hospital is 48.

The death toll from the cholera outbreak stands at 24.