Two bodies found, search for third victim continues in E Cape

Two bodies have been retrieved with one still missing in the surf zone in Summerstrand, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.

This follows reports of three people who went missing for which the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and other emergency personnel were activated.

The people are believed to have been swimming before they disappeared. The bodies found are those of a woman and a man.

NSRI duty controller, Mike Whittal says, “An adult remains missing, believed to be a male and police divers are continuing in an ongoing search. All three are believed to be locals. The bodies of the two deceased have been taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services.

“Police have opened inquest dockets in respect of the two deceased. Condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the deceased. Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing person,” adds Whittal.