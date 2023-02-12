The Chris Hani District Municipality has confirmed the recovery of two bodies which were swept away by heavy rains in Komani and surrounding areas.

The heavy downpours left a trail of destruction in four local municipalities with two people reported to have gone missing in Cofimvaba on Saturday.

Disaster management teams, emergency services and the police are still searching for more people who may have been swept away by the floods.

Spokesperson for the Chris Hani District Municipality, Bulelwa Ganyaza says the bodies were recovered on Saturday night.

“So far, SAPS has retrieved one body whilst search continues for one other person, who is also believed to have been swept away in Qumanco river, Cofimvaba. The Disaster Management team also recovered a woman’s body from the Komani river in Owen street. The deceased’s identity is still unknown. Residents are encouraged to report missing persons with the SAPS and also urged to avoid dangerous crossings until floodwaters subside.”

High alert

The Co-operative Governance Department says disaster management teams are on high alert across the country amid the continuing heavy rains which have already resulted in large scale damage.

Downpours are being experienced in parts of Kwazulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Free State, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.

More rains or thunderstorms are forecast on Sunday for these provinces. COGTA says the National Disaster Management Centre is in contact with provincial and local disaster management centres.

It says the ground in many other areas is already saturated and people must be extra vigilant.

VIDEO: Many parts of South Africa hit by floods and heavy rains:

