Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating two cases of murder after the bodies of two women were found at Isipingo south of Durban.

It is alleged the naked bodies of the two women, believed to be related, were discovered by a bus driver in a parking lot of a closed-down warehouse.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says, “Isipingo police were called to a scene where two bodies of females were found on Mahes Road in Isipingo. On arrival they were shown two bodies of women and one had a wound on the temple whilst the other had strangulation marks.”

“Charges of murder were opened at Isipingo police station for investigation. We are appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects involved to contact their nearest police station or crime stop on 0860010111,” adds Gwala.