Two of the men denied bail in the matter of aiding rape and murder convict Thabo Bester escape from prison are expected to appeal the judgment in the Free State High court this morning.

Senohe Matsoara and Teboho Lipholo who are accused one and three in the matter were among the four people who were denied bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s court.

Three more suspects appear on Thabo Bester’s case:

Accused number two, Zolile Sekeleni and accused number eight Natassja Jansen are both out on R10 000 bail each while Dr Nandipha Magudumana has suspended her bail application.

She approached the high court to challenge her arrest in Tanzania.