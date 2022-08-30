Two senior officials in the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s office and Mhlathuze Water respectively, are due to make their first court appearance in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, together with four other accused.

The Hawks arrested the six suspects on Monday in connection with fraud and corruption involving R37 million at the water utility.

It is alleged that an irregular process was followed to appoint service providers.

The Hawks say the two senior officials are being charged with defeating the ends of justice and intimidation.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo says two of the six are charged with defeating the ends of justice as well as intimidation.

“The two individuals, that is the senior manager in the premier’s office as well as the accomplice, are charged with allegations of defeating the ends of justice as well as intimidation. The other four are charged with fraud and corruption as well as money laundering.”

Mbambo adds: “This follows the investigation into the Mhlathuze Water Board where irregular appointments were reported of service providers. That is an illegal panel that was done without following the supply management protocols, as well as the contravention of the Financial Management Act.”

