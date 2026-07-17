Two arrested in Durban with 190 bank cards, cellphones and IDs

Police have arrested two men after allegedly discovering 190 bank cards, dozens of cell phones, identity documents, and two laptops in their vehicle during a routine patrol in Durban’s Morningside area on 14 July 2026.

The suspects face charges including fraud and possession of suspected stolen property. Police are investigating the origin of the seized items.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo says officers became suspicious when the two men were observed counting bank cards in their vehicle.

“Police were conducting crime prevention duties in the Morningside area and they spotted a vehicle with two occupants. After searching the vehicle, they discovered a large number of bank cards, identity documents, rewards cards, as well as gadgets, which include cell phones as well as two laptops,” Ngcobo says.

She says the suspects were unable to explain their possession of the cards when confronted by officers, and that the items included social grant cards, pointing to possible fraud.

“What we have concluded so far is that these guys were committing fraud because they even had social grant cards, but we have not completed the investigation,” Ngcobo adds.

Detectives are working to establish the full extent of the alleged scheme, and Ngcobo confirms that further arrests were possible as the investigation continued.