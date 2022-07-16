Free State police have arrested two people in connection with the brutal murder of seven people who were found shot and killed on Friday on a farm in Kestell

Police Spokesperson Motantsi Makhele says the police investigating team followed intelligence-driven information which led to the arrest of two men aged 22 and 34.

Makhele says the two were arrested on a road just outside Bohlokong township. Two firearms, a shotgun and pellet gun believed to have been stolen from the same house were recovered with the possibility that one of the firearms could be the murder weapon.

The farm owner found the bodies of the victims – six women and a young man inside their house on the farm on Friday.

MEC condemns killings

Free State Police, Roads and Transport MEC William Bulwane has condemned the brutal killing of seven people on a farm in Kestell.

Bulwane says the recent killings in the country are disturbing and more effort is needed to protect the lives of citizens.

Bulwane has sent a message of condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We condemn that. We say it’s a very bad thing to happen to them. As the country is still in [dealing with] this issue of people being killed by unknown gunmen around Soweto, Pietermaritzburg, Alexander, now its in the Free State in the farms. We are not happy about that and we send our messages of condolences to the families and the next of kin, [of] those individuals who have been killed.”