Two suspected gang members have been arrested in Eerste River in Cape Town in connection with attempted murder.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, says the two were linked to a shooting in Kleinvlei earlier in March.

Pojie says members of the Anti-Gang Unit followed up on information which led them to two separate residences where they apprehended the 18 and 22 year-old suspects.

The officers also confiscated a pistol believed to be the weapon used in the crime. The suspects will appear in the Blue Down’s Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.