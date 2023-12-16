Two arrested in Western Cape for alleged cyber extortion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two IT technicians have been arrested by the Hawks in the Western Cape on charges of alleged cyber extortion amounting to R800 000. The suspects, identified as a current and former employee of an online payment solution company, are accused of loading software onto the company’s system, providing them with remote access.

According to Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi, the illicit activities involved the suspects gaining unauthorized access to the company’s infrastructure.

Subsequently, another individual connected to the scheme reportedly contacted the company, threatening to expose its private data unless a substantial ransom was paid.

Vukubi has confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are expected.