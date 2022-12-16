Mpumalanga police have arrested two suspects aged 25-year-old and 28-year-old following kidnapping incidents reported on the N4 towards the Lebombo Border Post. The police have also rescued the 42-year-old truck driver who was kidnapped on Thursday.

He is the second truck driver to be kidnapped around the same area in a space of two weeks. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Sevly Mohlala says the suspects were found in possession of four cellphones, an air-gun, two knives and an undisclosed amount of money.

The pair is expected to appear in court on Monday.

“According to our reports the victim was kidnapped by the armed suspects under the railway bridge as he was returning to the truck after he had bought food. It is said that he was taken at gun point into the bushes and it is further alleged that the suspects demanded a ransom of about R50 000 to be deposited by his employer,” confirms Mohlala.

Meanwhile, the Lebombo Port of Entry with Mozambique is expected to clear a considerable number of travellers since migrant workers will be returning home for the holidays with almost 30 000 Mozambican migrant workers are expected to pass through the border.

Traffic authorities in the province have urged motorists to drive with caution as traffic volumes increase Mpumalanga’s road network. The Provincial Community Safety and Liaison Department is confident that travellers will be safe on the roads this festive season.