Two arrested following murder of fellow old age-home resident

Two elderly men have been remanded in police custody following their appearance in the Brits Magistrates Court in North West for the alleged murder of an 80-year-old man.

Seventy five-year-old Jeremiah Mmatli and 92-year-old Daniel Madumo were arrested in Jericho Village outside Brits for the alleged murder of 80-year-old Godfrey Thema Motsepe. It is alleged that the accused fatally assaulted the victim after a fight ensued between the suspects and the victim in the early hours of last week Thursday at the old-aged home where they stayed.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani says: “According to information, the victim was emerging from the bathroom when he met with the suspects who were on their way to the bathroom. The victim allegedly bumped one of the suspects who hit the former with his crutches. The suspect’s companion apparently joined his friend in assaulting the victim. The victim, who sustained head injuries, was transported to hospital by ambulance and was certified dead-on-arrival.”