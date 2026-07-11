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Two arrested after possession of human organs

  • Two suspects have been processed and detained at the Naledi SAPS on charges of alleged Possession of a Hijacked Vehicle and Possession of Human Organs.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @JoburgMPD
SABC News

Two men have been arrested in Soweto, Johannesburg following the discovery of two buckets allegedly containing human organs.

The arrests followed a tip-off regarding a vehicle being stripped at a residence on Nape Street in Naledi. When the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department responded to the tip-off, they found the buckets with organs and a hijacked vehicle. The two suspects have been detained on charges of the Possession of Human Organs and the possession of a hijacked vehicle.

The officers were conducting routine duties when they received a tip-off. Upon arriving at the address, officers found a male suspect inside the house. After officers stated their purpose, the suspect indicated that the vehicle was in the garage and belonged to the homeowner.

A thorough inspection of the garage revealed a white VW Caddy belonging to the National Department of Health. A verification check confirmed that the vehicle had been flagged as hijacked and was already being stripped. A further search of the yard led to the discovery of the alleged organs, identified as hearts and lungs.

 

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