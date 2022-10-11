Two aircrafts have been deployed to areas between Danielskuil and Kuruman on the N14 in the Northern Cape, following the resurgence of veld fires which started on Thursday last week.

The Agriculture, Environmental Affairs, Rural Development and Land Reform Department says over 100 000 hectares of grazing land have been destroyed.

Resources from the Free State and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have also been deployed to the province to deal with the raging blaze.

“More than 100 000 hectares of grazing land have been destroyed by veld fires between Danielskuil and Kuruman, moving towards the Lohahla military base as well as the N14 between Kuruman and Kathu. We further caution the public, road users, farmers and farm residents to be on high alert and report other fires to the local disaster management team and fire controllers in the area”, says the provincial departmental spokesperson, Zandisile Luphahla.

